Residents fear new development near Turner Field could push them out

Some people who live and work near Turner Field in Atlanta say they're worried about their future as new development in the area could force them out of their homes and businesses.

CBS46 asked people who live and work near Turner Field what they think of the plans to change it to a Georgia State University football stadium. Almelia Ford, who lives in the area, tells us her biggest concern is traffic.

"When they have a game, it's so hard for people to get here because they have all the streets blocked off, so they have to drive like a mile," says Ford. "They choose to go to another store, because it's so hard for them to get here."

Ford is one of the people who is not sure if she will benefit from the new development, which will include more housing and retail stores.

Sometimes you'll see people protesting new developments because they're worried it will bring the wrong crowd and drag property values down. But it's exactly the opposite at Turner Field. The neighbors are worried the area will see such positive turn-around, their mortgages and rents will rise to the point they can't afford them anymore.

"We want development in our community, but we want it to be cohesive, collaborative, and inclusive. We have been excluded out of this process," said Alison Johnson with the Turner Field Community Benefits Coalition.

This group feels excluded, but there is at least one set of neighbors who feels like it's being heard and they're happy with the way things are going.

John Colabelli says at one time, his neighborhood group and this one were all on the same side, but they're divided over the issue of how future development is handled.

The president of the Organized Neighbors of Summerhill couldn't meet with us because of scheduling issues, but it's his opinion that GSU and the developer are definitely engaged with the neighborhood.

He thinks people getting priced out of their homes is a real concern, but those protections need to come from local government, not the developer.

Georgia State owns the stadium after paying more than $50 million in 2016. They plan to convert it to a football stadium and it could be done in time for the Panthers to kick off the 2017 season.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.