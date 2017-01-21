Residents fear new development near Turner Field could push them out

See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
An Austell woman is thankful to be alive after her home was sprayed with bullets Monday night. Linda Schnall, the mother of former Georgia State Patrol officer Larry Schnall, said she has lived in the home for 27 years and has no idea why she was targeted.More >
An Austell woman is thankful to be alive after her home was sprayed with bullets Monday night.More >
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.More >
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
A pedestrian is currently hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a DeKalb County police cruiser as the officer attempted to avoid striking another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.More >
A pedestrian is currently hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a DeKalb County police cruiser as the officer attempted to avoid striking another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.More >