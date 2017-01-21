Photos surface as investigation continues into alleged corruption at Atlanta City Hall

The investigation continues as the owner of a prominent construction company is accused of paying more than a million dollars in bribes in exchange for city contracts.

Pictures from 2015 obtained by CBS46 News show the mobster like intimidation faced by an Atlanta contractor and his family. Dead rats on a truck and at the front door. A large brick thrown through the window, with a message, shut up. The threats were delivered to Atlanta contractor Elvin R. Mitchell Junior.

The FBI is accusing him of paying over a million dollars in bribes to Atlanta city officials in exchange for building contracts. Prior to this, Mitchell had been involved in massive building projects for the city, including Hartsfield Jackson International Airport and the Georgia World Congress Center.



Former U.S. Attorney Joe Whitley isn't involved in the case but has tried dozens of government officials for corruption. He believes the threats from 16 months ago are likely a sign Mitchell has been spilling the beans to the FBI for a while.



"Sometimes doing the right thing has consequences," says Whitley. "Rest assure the government knows much more than what appears in this information."



Whitley says the charges against Mitchell for bribery and conspiracy likely involved others. He says prosecutors could soon come out swinging, naming others in the case.

Sources with the FBI tell CBS46 News they know of at least one other Atlanta contractor and others here at city hall who accepted payments. We've learned Mitchell entered a $10,000 bond Thursday and will have a plea hearing next week.



We've reached out to several members of council and city officials for comment and they're remaining silent with the exception of council member Felicia Moore who says the case is shameful.

The city attorney says they're cooperating with the FBI's investigation as sources and even a former U.S. Attorney tells CBS46 News that more people will likely charged.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.