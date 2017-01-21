Middle schooler sickened after eating marijuana infused candy

What may have been a sweet treat for a metro Atlanta seventh-grader instead left her sick after finding out the candy she ate was actually infused with medical marijuana.

Officials are trying to figure out how the drugs made it onto campus at Louise Radloff Middle School in Duluth.

School officials say another seventh grade student brought a bag of medical marijuana edibles onto campus on Thursday and gave that bag to another student. That student then shared a gummy candy with someone else and that's when the trouble started.

Parents who spoke with CBS46 News expressed shock over the incident.

"That's scary to think about that honestly, that they're putting it in something that is almost appealing to a child," said one parent who didn't want to be identified. "They think it's safer to try then they won't get caught."

So, how did the kids get caught?

According to a county schools police report, officials found a bag containing nine gummy edibles at the school. On the packaging, it read "100 milligrams THC, for medical purposes only". THC being the active ingredient in marijuana.

Officials say the girl became sick after eating one of the gummies and went to the nurses' office.

Where exactly the girl got the drugs is not yet known but in the report, one of the students says she didn't know what the gummies were.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened at an area school. In July, a similar incident happened in Johns Creek when police seized 20 pounds of weed candies. In Henry County, 8 middle school students were hospitalized after eating the tainted treats in November.

Back to the current case in Duluth, officials say the girls in question will not be charged because of their ages.

