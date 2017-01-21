Middle schooler sickened after eating marijuana infused candy

Officials say a 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly set two vehicles on fire at a storage facility in Gwinnett County.More >
Two people are charged with animal cruelty after police rescued two dogs and a cat from a vehicle in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County Walmart.More >
The children of a Gwinnett County woman allegedly shot and killed by her husband are speaking with CBS46 News about the incident.More >
The man accused of shooting two people at a Snellville apartment complex is in police custody after being arrested on Saturday.More >
Walter J. Lowe, 51, turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department Saturday.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.More >
An Austell woman is thankful to be alive after her home was sprayed with bullets Monday night. Linda Schnall, the mother of former Georgia State Patrol officer Larry Schnall, said she has lived in the home for 27 years and has no idea why she was targeted.More >
A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.More >
A pedestrian is currently hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a DeKalb County police cruiser as the officer attempted to avoid striking another vehicle that had pulled in front of him.More >
