Record number of International students enroll at Clark Atlanta University

Clark Atlanta University is one of the most diverse HBCUs in the nation, with nearly 400 international students from 21 countries as of spring '17.

Officials with CAU say the number of International students pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees at the university is expected to grow by the close of spring registration.

"Besides the strategic efforts of the university to enroll a diverse student population, international students have indicated they value their experiences at CAU," said Gwen Wade, director of International Programs.

Eighty-seven percent of all international students enrolled at CAU are from Saudi Arabia. Others come from countries like Nigeria, Yemen, China, and India.

"I feel at home," said Yakuba Adderly, a junior business major from the Bahamas. "I feel a sense of belonging. I feel more welcome here than at other colleges."

Wade said the growing number presence of international students is a win for the entire CAU community because the students help enhance learning experiences on cultures, languages, religions, and customs.

"I have always valued interactions with international students and visitors. I sincerely believe students who have the ability to interact with people of different ethnicities and worldviews enhance their understanding of the global community we share," Wade said.

