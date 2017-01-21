Lil Yachty to perform at halftime of Hawks vs. Wizard game

One of Atlanta's own will be performing during the halftime show between the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards.

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Club announced Lil Yachty will take the stage Friday, January 27.

“I grew up in Atlanta, so it’s very exciting to take the stage at Philips Arena, especially during a Hawks game,” said Lil Yachty. “The Hawks are really connecting with a younger fan base, so I think collaborating with the team for a halftime performance is a natural fit for both of us.”

The 19-year-old was recently named to Forbes’ 2017 Class of “30 Under 30,” a group described as a batch of diverse, young innovators.

Yachty will become the latest Atlanta-bred star to perform at a Hawks game over the past three seasons, joining a list that includes 2Chainz, T.I., Jeezy, Ludacris and Gucci Mane.

“Lil Yachty is an up-and-coming superstar with whom who we are very fortunate to collaborate this season,” said Atlanta Hawks CEO Steve Koonin. “His music and his brand represent the next generation Atlantans who attend our games, and his halftime performance promises to create an electric environment at Philips Arena.”

Tickets for the game are available at Hawks.com/yachty, including an option with a $10 food and beverage credit. To secure the $10 credit, fans should select “Food and Beverage Deal” after choosing a seat location and the barcode on the ticket will include the deal.

