Lil Yachty to perform at halftime of Hawks vs. Wizard game

Just a month out from the opening of the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, CBS46 is exploring a community some consider a forgotten neighborhood, just steps from the gates of the shiny new Atlanta landmark.More >
Concern is rising over property values following Atlanta's popular Beltline as it finishes construction in some of Atlanta's poorest neighborhoods.More >
CBS46 wanted to find out more about the Cochran Mill Nature Center Day Camp, where 5-year-old Benjamin Hosch drowned on July 21.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is searching for the woman who was seen on video being repeatedly hit by a DeKalb County police officer.More >
Police say they're looking for a man wanted for theft at the Marriott Grand Marquis Hotel in Atlanta.More >
Police say a 29-year-old man has been charged with felony murder after a fatal shooting in Haralson County.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
We're getting you answers about why the school year is starting earlier and earlier in Georgia.More >
When the sun temporarily disappears, some school districts don't want students to be on the road. Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties are announcing school that day will last 45 minutes later, so students won't leave until the eclipse has passed.More >
An Austell woman is thankful to be alive after her home was sprayed with bullets Monday night. Linda Schnall, the mother of former Georgia State Patrol officer Larry Schnall, said she has lived in the home for 27 years and has no idea why she was targeted.More >
