Here comes the rain again; Tornado Watch in effect

A Tornado Watch is in effect as another round of storms is headed our way. This comes after storms blasted metro Atlanta on Saturday.

The second round of storms will move through in during the early-to-mid afternoon hours and it will continue until around 10 p.m.

A PDS Tornado Watch has been issued for central GA, including the Atlanta metro. Have a plan and stay aware if/when storms impact your area. pic.twitter.com/URg3FtaUvZ — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 22, 2017

If you're going to close out the Georgia Dome this afternoon, you could be dodging raindrops while tailgating.

The tornado risk for north Georgia Sunday is lower, but the damaging straight line winds risk is higher.

Isolated showers continue into Monday but the severe threat diminishes. The above average temperatures continue through Wednesday, then we cool off into the 40s by the end of next week.

