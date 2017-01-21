Dr. Mark Roberts named Reinhardt University’s first provost

Reinhardt University has named its first provost since the school was founded in 1883.

Dr. Mark Roberts was announced by the university January 17. Roberts previously served as Reinhardt’s Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty for almost two years.

“Over the past 20 months, Dr. Roberts has proven he has the intellect, skills and energy to add these two areas to his responsibilities at Reinhardt,” President Kina S. Mallard said.

As provost, Roberts will oversee the academic branch of Reinhardt University, as well as student activities and information technology.

“I appreciate Dr. Mallard’s confidence in me, and I appreciate all that she is doing to ensure the growth and quality of the university,” Roberts said.

Roberts, who served as provost for four years at a prior institution in Virginia, said the provost model is more modern and allows for the integration of academics and social life, better serving students. One of the main shifts with the new-to-Reinhardt model is bringing the Office of Student Affairs under the umbrella of the provost, where academic administration is housed.

“We are currently designing co-curricular student learning outcomes which will align the programming that is in student affairs with learning outcomes so that we have integration across academics and social life for the students,” Roberts said.

Roberts said he feels the organizational move is the right choice for Reinhardt as it continues to grow in both program options and student enrollment.

