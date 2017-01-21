Clock stops as Texas A&M completes 13-point comeback win

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Texas A&M wiped out a 13-point second-half deficit to defeat Georgia 63-62 on Saturday in one of the season's odder endings.

The Bulldogs had the final possession trailing by one, but the clock inadvertently stopped with 5.6 seconds remaining. Georgia's J.J. Frazier dribbled the ball near the top of the key, and thought he had time to pass down low to Yante Maten.

Maten received the pass from Frazier, and officials whistled a foul on the Aggies when Maten attempted a layup. With the clock still stuck at 5.6 seconds, officials used game video to count down Georgia's final possession, and determined that time had run out before the foul was called on A&M.

Afterward A&M officials said a "belt-pack" worn by one of the officials malfunctioned and inadvertently stopped the clock.

The Aggies (10-8, 2-5 Southeastern) snapped a two-game losing streak, while the Bulldogs (12-7, 4-3) have lost two of their last three.

Robert Williams led the Aggies with 18 points and D.J. Hogg followed with 16, while Maten led the Bulldogs with a game-high 19 points.

UP NEXT

Georgia: The Bulldogs will try and get back on track following their collapse at A&M when they return home to take on Alabama on Wednesday.

Texas A&M: The Aggies will try and make it two in a row for the first time in SEC action when they play at Mississippi on Wednesday.

