7-year-old injured in hit and run accident

A 7-year-old female suffered a broken arm and several scratches after a vehicle hit her in Clayton County.

According to authorities, a man flagged down an officer Saturday night in reference to a hit and run on Riverdale Road. The man told officers the vehicle struck his step-daughter and continued driving.

The female victim was transported to a local hospital where she was taken into surgery. She does not appear to have any life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle that hit the victim is being described as a red Mazda.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Clayton County Police Department.

