6 shot at bar in Clayton County

Clayton County Police are investigating a shooting at a bar that injured six people.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning at the Level II Bar and Grill in Jonesboro.

When police arrived at the scene, they found four victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot. Those victims were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were later advised two additional victims had arrived at local area hospitals with gunshots wounds as well.

There have been no arrest made at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is advised to call police.

