Three dead in shooting near Greenbriar Mall in SW Atlanta

Three people are dead following a shooting near the Greenbriar Mall in southwest Atlanta.

Atlanta Police Lieutenant Charles Hampton tells CBS46 News that two men in their late 20s were killed and another man was critically injured and taken to an area hospital. He later passed away from injuries sustained in the shooting.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting.

At least 2 people dead ... 1 person taken to hospital on greenbriar parkway near mall @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/Gomi7ywsXd — Daniel Wilkerson (@WilkersonCBS46) January 22, 2017

Authorities have identified the victims as 22-year-old David Worrell, 28-year-old Rickie Burke, and 27-year-old Ahmad Johnson.

