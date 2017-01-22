Tornadoes confirmed to be behind deadly night in south Georgia

Jenny Bullard carries a pair of boots from her home that was damaged by a tornado, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

The National Weather Service confirmed a powerful tornado touched down in a southwest Georgia city where four people died.

Governor Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency for seven southern Georgia counties after 18 people were killed and more than 20 were injured following severe weather that struck the region.

That includes Dougherty where an EF-2 tornado touched down. Four people are believed to have died in Albany there. The twister with 111-135 mph winds left a path of destruction a half-mile wide in parts of the city.

Deal requested help from the federal government after the storm carved a swath of destruction across the southern part of the state and put millions of people on edge ranging from Mississippi to Florida for two days.

Georgia's state of emergency covers Atkinson, Baker, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Lowndes, Mitchell, Turner, Thomas, Wilcox, and Worth counties and will remain in effect for the next seven days. At least 15 people have died in Georgia at latest count.

I’ve declared a State of Emergency for seven South Central Georgia Counties impacted by severe weather. More here: https://t.co/ZYsheshjtN — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) January 22, 2017

“These storms have devastated communities and homes in South Central Georgia, and the state is making all resources available to the impacted areas,” Deal said. "These storms have resulted in loss of life, numerous injuries and extensive property damage, and our thoughts and prayers are with Georgians suffering from the storm’s impact. As we continue to assess the damage, I’m prepared to expand or extend this emergency declaration as needed. In addition to the state’s response, all indications suggest we will also be submitting a request for federal assistance as well."

Catherine Howden of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency said the deaths occurred in Cook, Brooks and Berrien counties in southern Georgia near the Georgia-Florida line.

She said the deaths were related to severe weather but could not specify whether tornadoes were the cause. Tornado warnings had been issued for parts of Georgia overnight.

A coroner says seven people were confirmed dead at a mobile home park in Cook County.

Cook County Coroner Tim Purvis said an apparent tornado "leveled" numerous mobile homes before dawn Sunday in the park near Adel. He said emergency responders were still searching for survivors hours later.

Purvis estimated the park has about 40 mobile homes total and roughly half of them were destroyed.

New damage picture from a mobile home park in Adel, Georgia (about 2 hours from Jacksonville). pic.twitter.com/z0mbOFYfep — Erica Bennett (@EricaANjax) January 22, 2017

Brooks County Coroner Michael Miller said the apparent tornado that struck before dawn left "mobile homes thrown everywhere." Miller said emergency responders were still searching the debris for survivors hours later.

Miller said two people died in Brooks County when an apparent tornado tossed a mobile home roughly 100 yards into the middle of a highway.

The southeastern United States has been pounded by storms, high winds and unstable weather over the weekend. Four people died after a tornado with winds above 136 mph tore a 25-mile path across southern Mississippi before dawn Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Florida, has issued a tornado warning for Echols, Clinch and Ware counties in southeastern Georgia. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for the Florida panhandle.

Five tornadoes confirmed in central Georgia

The same storm system also produced five tornadoes in central Georgia, impacting Wilkinson County, Washington, Johnson County and Peach and Houston counties.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City says they'll investigate storm damage just south of metro Atlanta on Tuesday, including near the city of LaGrange and Upson County.

