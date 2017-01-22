Former Braves player Andy Marte, KC Royals pitcher Ventura killed in separate crashes

Former Atlanta Braves infielder Andy Marte and Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura are dead after both were involved in car crashes in the Dominican Republic.

Marte was a hot prospect during his minor league career and came up with the Braves during the 2005 season, playing 24 games with the team.

Marte hit just .140 with no home runs and 4 runs batted during his short stint in Atlanta.

He was traded to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for shortstop Edgar Renteria. He then played five years with the Cleveland Indians before ending his career in Arizona.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Brave Andy Marte. Our thoughts are with his family. pic.twitter.com/Au1sgqMItS — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) January 22, 2017

Another crash in the Dominican Republic claimed the life of Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura. Ventura was a solid starter for the Royals, starting 90 games for them during the past three years. He was 38-31 with a 3.89 ERA in his four years as a major leaguer.

He was 25 years old.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.