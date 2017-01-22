Lawrenceville man escapes police custody in New Jersey

New Jersey State Police have captured a Lawrenceville man who escaped police custody after being arrested for theft-related crimes in New Jersey.

Daniel Newman, 22, was being transferred to a facility when he escaped while still wearing handcuffs. He was arrested Saturday night at the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City.

Newman is described as a white male around 5'8" tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray Nike tennis shoes.

