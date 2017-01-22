"Big Chicken" KFC gets $2M facelift

The famous "Big Chicken" KFC in Marietta will soon have a fresh, new look. Construction is set to begin Monday, January 23 to make this location among the greatest KFCs in the world.

KFC franchisee and restaurant owner KBP Foods is investing $2 million in the project, which will include an addition of a screened patio and outdoor seating area.

“Marietta’s Big Chicken is a local landmark that we are proud to preserve,” said KFC franchisee, Mike Kulp, president and CEO of KBP Foods. “We can’t wait to bring these designs to life for the community of Marietta and all those who stop along their travels to see this historic landmark.”

Some key elements featured in the interior of the restaurant will include:

A chandelier featuring a large bucket sprinkled with smaller buckets and glass pendants

Artwork unique to the location, including a hand-painted mural of the state of Georgia with the Big Chicken shape in the middle

A Colonel statue perfect for photos and selfies

A retail area where guests can purchase souvenirs to commemorate their visit to the Big Chicken

The Big Chicken renovation project is part of KFC’s bold goal to remodel approximately 70 percent of its U.S. restaurants over three years.

