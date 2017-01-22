Radiohead brings tour to Atlanta in April

Radiohead has confirmed nine U.S. headline shows in addition to the band’s previously announced headline engagement at this year’s Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival. The band will bring the tour to Atlanta’s Philips Arena on Saturday, April 1st.

Tickets for the Atlanta show went on sale Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. at all Ticketmaster locations and Ticketmaster.com. Tickets for all shows will be limited to 4 per order*. Restrictions may vary from venue to venue.

Here is a list of the full Radiohead U.S. 2017 itinerary:

March 30 - American Airlines Arena - Miami, FL

April 1 - Philips Arena - Atlanta, GA

April 3 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA

April 5 - Sprint Center - Kansas City, MO

April 8 - Key Arena - Seattle, WA

April 9 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

April 11 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA * Tickets limited to 2 per order

April 14 - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Indio, CA

April 17 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

April 18 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

April 21 - Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival - Indio, CA

