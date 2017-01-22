City of Roswell to host Roots Festival in February

The City of Roswell will host its 16th annual Roswell Roots Festival in February, in conjunction with Black History Month.

This year, there will be 24 different events, ranging from music and art exhibitions to fashion and poetry.

Roswell Roots has grown into one of the largest and most comprehensive celebrations of black history and culture in the southeast and has been awarded the “Gold Award for Best Cultural Event” by the Southeast Festival and Events Association.

Here are a list of some of this year's highlights:

Unity Concert, featuring The Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, January 29, 3:00 p.m., Zion Missionary Baptist Church, FREE

January 29, 3:00 p.m., Zion Missionary Baptist Church, FREE LIVE! In Roswell presents A Temptations Revue, featuring Barrington “Bo” Henderson, February 4, 8:00 p.m., Roswell Cultural Arts Center

February 4, 8:00 p.m., Roswell Cultural Arts Center Roswell Roots Arts Festival, February 11, 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., Roswell River Landing, FREE

February 11, 10:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m., Roswell River Landing, FREE “Slammin’ in the Suburbs”— Roswell Poetry Slam, February 21, 7:00 p.m., Roswell Historic Cottage, FREE

February 21, 7:00 p.m., Roswell Historic Cottage, FREE Southern Sweets—3rd Annual Pound Cake Cook-Off, February 25, 1:00–3:00 p.m., East Roswell Recreation Center, FREE

February 25, 1:00–3:00 p.m., East Roswell Recreation Center, FREE Negro League Sports Memorabilia, February 25, 3:00–6:00 p.m., Roswell Library, FREE

For a full listing of Roswell Roots events, visit www.roswellroots.com.

