ATLANTA ELATED: Falcons fans erupt in joy as team wins Super bowl bid

Thousands of Falcons fans, some of them too young to remember the team's last trip to a Super Bowl in 1999, partied on the streets of downtown Atlanta outside the Georgia Dome Sunday night.

Except for the people dressed in Packers green, the joyous smiles on fans' faces marked every street corner and sidewalk around the dome. The Falcons' victory over Green Bay produced something the city has not seen since October of 1999, when the Braves met the Yankees in the World Series: A chance to play for a professional sports championship.

"Doesn't matter what the cost is, we just drive out there (to Houston), and go," said Falcons fan Trey Thomas, determined to be a part of the Super Bowl.

Jennifer McGee said she and her husband already have their tickets.

"It's costing us a couple of thousand but it's totally worth it," she said.

As of late Sunday night, the online ticket broker StubHub was showing the cheapest available ticket to the Super Bowl at just under $3,700.

