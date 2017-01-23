Georgia Supreme Court to hear abortion law challenge

Georgia's highest court is scheduled to hear arguments on whether a lower court judge was right to dismiss a challenge to a state law that bans abortions after 20 weeks.

The Georgia Supreme Court plans to hear arguments in the case on Monday.

A Fulton County Superior Court judge dismissed the case, saying the challenge was barred by the principle of sovereign immunity. But the lawyers for the obstetricians say they never got notice of that ruling and therefore didn't appeal within the required 30 days. The judge agreed to refile the order so the doctors' lawyers can file an appeal.

The law bans doctors from performing abortions five months after an egg is fertilized, except when doctors decide a fetus has a defect so severe it is unlikely to live.

The law also makes an exception to protect the life or health of the mother.

A judge in December 2012 blocked the implementation of the law pending the outcome of the legal challenge. The judge dismissed the challenge in October, meaning the law took effect.

