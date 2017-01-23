Police arrest man in Duluth double murder, victims ID'd

Police say a man shot and killed two men visiting his home near Duluth. (SOURCE: WGCL)

Gwinnett County police arrested a man who they said shot and killed two men who were visiting his home near Duluth Sunday evening.

Davon Dayron Jones, 24, faces two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault. Police are trying to determine why he allegedly shot the two men inside his home.

The two men were later identified as 40 year-old Charles Tyree and 51 year-old Michael Liberty, both of Norcross.

The shooting happened on Hopkins Mill Lane. According to Detective David Smith of the Gwinnett County Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at about 8 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found that Tyree and Liberty had been shot. Tyree was pronounced dead at the scene. Liberty later died at a nearby hospital.

Jones fled the scene after the shooting, police said, but was captured a few hours later.

Smith said it appears Jones lived at the home with his other family members. The victims were family friends of Jones who had been invited to the home earlier in the day, according to Smith.

