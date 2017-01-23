Who needs a lawnmower when you've got goats?

The Atlanta BeltLine will enlist the help of a tribe of goats to clean up invasive kudzu and ivy at the future site of a park along the trail.

BeltLine officials said they'll team up with Trees Atlanta and Get Your Goat to clear the ivy at the future Enota Park.

The area is located between the current Enota Place Playlot and under-construction Westside Trail, the wooded area is currently covered with ivy and kudzu. The goats will be focused on a small area within the future park and are expected to consume that ivy within two weeks.

Neighbors are able to visit the goats between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., during park hours, at the grazing area, adjacent to the playlot. But don't get too close, they'll be enclosed in an electric pet fence. Signs on the fence will provide safety precautions.

Get Your Goat recommends that dog walkers keep their pets on a leash around the protective fence for safety.

A greet the goats event will be held on January 28 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Mature hardwood trees, which cover much of the site, are considered a significant asset to the park because they represent a historic grove in a part of the city where tree canopy is spotty. These trees also provide a much-needed buffer to the adjacent I-20 highway borders the park on the north.

Trees Atlanta said invasive species have overtaken much of the area, including high concentrations of privet, kudzu and English ivy. Trees Atlanta is removing six acres of invasive species, replanting native species to temporarily stabilize slopes and streambanks prior to the full buildout of the park which is being completed by Atlanta BeltLine, Inc.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.