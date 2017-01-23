Hospital gives Falcons fans official pass for babies born during game

Northside hospital offered a certificate to parents of babies born during the NFC Championship game. (SOURCE: Northside Hospital Facebook)

Some parents have more than one reason to celebrate after the Falcons' huge win against the Green Bay Packers Sunday night.

Northside Hospital in Atlanta understood that sometimes life can get in the way of sports and, in that spirit, gave parents of kids born during the NFC Championship Game an "official pass."

The pass gives Falcons fans an "official excuse with your friends, family and colleagues who watched the game while you were having a #NorthsideBaby".

Take a look at the pass on the Northside Hospital facebook page here.

