Morning rain gives way to windy Monday

Metro Atlanta and much of north Georgia woke up to a few light showers this morning that will give way to dry but windy weather the rest of the day.

It will be very windy this afternoon after the rain stops by around 10 a.m. A wind advisory is in effect for much of north and middle Georgia until 7 p.m. Monday night.

Winds will be strong out of the northwest. We'll see sustained winds of 20 to 25 miles per hour - with wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour. This could knock over power lines and weak trees.

Temperatures will be much cooler tonight and will likely dip down to the upper 30s across most of the suburbs, with a low of 40 in Atlanta.

Tomorrow will be much nicer! Skies will be sunny and winds will be from the Northwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour. The next chance of rain arrives Wednesday night so don't put away that umbrella just yet.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.