TPP withdrawal Trump's first executive action Monday, sources say

President Donald Trump's first executive action on Monday will be to withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, CNN said.

In a statement posted to WhiteHouse.gov, Trump's office said his strategy is to "put American workers and businesses first when it comes to trade."

"With tough and fair agreements, international trade can be used to grow our economy, return millions of jobs to America’s shores, and revitalize our nation’s suffering communities," the statement said.

It goes on to say the strategy starts with withdrawing from the TPP.

Georgia agriculture benefited from deal

According to the Trans-Pacific Partnership website, Georgia producers benefited from the deal.

The website says, in 2015, more than 5,500 Georgia companies exported just under half of the state's $38.5 billion in exports to TPP countries including Japan, Vietnam and Malaysia.

"TPP will provide new and commercially meaningful market access for U.S. exports of food and agricultural products; eliminate the use of agricultural export subsidies; discourage countries from imposing export restrictions; and ensure food safety, animal health, and plant health measures are developed and implemented transparently and in a science-based manner," the TPP website says.

In 2015, while trying to reach the deal, officials held a meeting in Atlanta, when Mayor Kasim Reed spoke out in favor of the deal.

"What we are trying to do is help 98 percent of American business that are small and medium sized companies," Mayor Kasim Reed said. "But only about one to three percent of those are engaging in global trade. So we are trying to simplify the process."

At the same time, Protesters gathered and marched at Woodruff park in downtown Atlanta making their voices heard.

"It's corporations putting their bottom line over our bodies and over our lives," Neil Sardana with Atlanta Jobs with Justice said. "It's basically saying we are more important than your lives."

NAFTA next in Trump's sights

"President Trump is committed to renegotiating NAFTA. If our partners refuse a renegotiation that gives American workers a fair deal, then the President will give notice of the United States’ intent to withdraw from NAFTA," it says.

That withdrawal is consistent with campaign promises Trump made. The real estate mogul ran on a platform of anti-globalization policies and vowing to create fairer trade deals for American workers.

