Falcons fan gleefully doffs Green Bay cheese heads

In series of short videos spreading quickly across the internet, a woman spent some parts of the game yesterday running around the Georgia dome, removing the hats from Green Bay Packers fans before fleeing.

The Instagram account that originally posted the videos of the forced hat removals has since gone private, but not before someone was able to download and upload the incidents to YouTube.

A few of the Green Bay fans pause out of shock, but one appears to have a confrontational response. Watch the full video below.

