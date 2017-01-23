Hudson Swafford wins CareerBuilder for 1st PGA Tour title

LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) - Hudson Swafford won the fittingly named CareerBuilder Challenge on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, following three straight birdies with a closing par for a one-stroke victory.

Swafford shot a 5-under 67 on the Stadium Course at PGA West to finish the three-course, pro-am event at 20-under 268. Adam Hadwin came back with a 70 after his third-round 59 to finish second.

Brian Harman and Bud Cauley each shot 69 to tie for third at 18 under.

Swafford tied Cauley for the lead with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th, then pulled away on the 16th and 17th - a day after he dropped three strokes.

On the par-5 16th, he hit a 3-wood to 12 feet - staying out of the 18-foot deep bunker that he hit into Saturday en route to a double bogey - and two-putted to take the outright lead. He hit to 1 1/2 feet on the par-3 17, the rocky island green called Alcatraz, but Hadwin made a 25-footer to stay within a stroke.

