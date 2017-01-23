The most expensive place to live in 2017 is revealed

(CNN/MEREDITH) -- They may be in opposite corners of the globe, but Hong Kong, Sydney and Vancouver have one thing in common.

They're the top three most unaffordable housing markets in the world, according to the 13th Annual Demographia International Housing Affordability Survey.

Hong Kong has topped the list for the past seven years -- since its first appearance in the survey.

An apartment space smaller than 100 square feet can rent for $385 in the Asian city.

The report scored housing markets based on median house price and annual median household income to calculate affordability.

A total of 406 urban markets were analyzed in nine countries -- Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, United Kingdom, and the United States -- using data from the third quarter of 2016.

Here's the complete list of the world's most expensive housing markets in 2017:

1. Hong Kong, China

2. Sydney, NSW, Australia

2. Vancouver, BC, Canada

4. Auckland, New Zealand

5. San Jose, CA, US

6. Melbourne, VIC, Australia

7. Honolulu, HI, US

8. Los Angeles, CA, US

9. San Francisco, CA, US

10. Bournemouth & Dorset, UK

