2 men plead guilty to murder, armed robberies targeting taxi drivers

Two men will spend the rest of their lives behind bars after pleading guilty to killing a man amid a series of armed robberies targeting taxi drivers.

James Black, 21, and Abdul Griffin, 22, robbed two taxi drivers in the same location, February 18, 2015. In the first robbery, a Victory Cab driver was robbed of cash, two cell phones, and other items. Twelve hours later, an Acuario Taxi driver was robbed, beaten, and his disabled son who was inside the car with him was fatally shot.

“These men held leadership positions in their gang, which has been one of the more violent and active street gangs in our county,” said Chief Deputy ADA Jesse Evans, who prosecuted the case. “We were pleased to be able to work closely with our law enforcement partners to hold the defendants accountable for their crimes on behalf of the grieving Arriola family.”

Black admitted he was the one who fatally shot Tomas Arriola and pled guilty to murder, two counts of armed robbery, and two counts of violation of Georgia’s Street Gang Act. Black faces a life sentence when he is sentenced by Cobb Superior Court Judge S. Lark Ingram.

Monday, Griffin pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter, two counts of armed robbery, and two counts of gang-act violations. His trial had been scheduled to begin today. After accepting Griffin’s plea, Judge Ingram immediately sentenced him to life in prison.

