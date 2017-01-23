Council President Ceasar Mitchell among 100 Most Influential Georgians

Atlanta City Council President Ceasar C. Mitchell was selected as one of the 100 Most Influential Georgians.

President Mitchell and several other well-known Georgians will be recognized at the Most Influential Georgians luncheon Thursday, January 26 at the Georgia Aquarium as people who are making an impact in the state.

Mitchell is the seventh president of the Atlanta City Council where he advocates for safer communities through specific initiatives including police foot patrols. The Atlanta native has championed key legislation facilitating economic revitalization in under-developed areas and supported legislation for community input on the Atlanta BeltLine.

The list of Most Influential Georgians is featured in the January 2017 issue of Georgia Trend.