Google’s "Made with Code" program comes to Atlanta

Google, as well as several officials with the City Douglasville have teamed up to host an event which will help drive girls into the tech industry.

The event will be held at AMC Parkway Pointe 15, Wednesday, January 25 at 4:20 p.m.

Mayor Robinson of Douglasville will kickoff the event with opening remarks and will give a warm welcome to students from Douglas County Public Schools. Chairwoman Dr. Jackson-Jones will highlight the importance of good character.

Students will then participate in a coding activity where they will have the opportunity to work alongside the Google team to learn basic coding skills and develop digital messages about equality, one of the central themes in the award-winning movie Hidden Figures.

At the conclusion of the coding activity, students will be treated to a free screening of Hidden Figures.

This event is not open to the public. Students have already been chosen from Douglas County Schools.

