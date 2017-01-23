How much will you spend to go to the Super Bowl?

The Atlanta Falcons are in the Super Bowl for the first time in 18 years. But if you want to watch the big game at NRG Stadium in Houston, you'll need to pay big bucks.

Even purchasing the least expensive tickets, adding airfare and a hotel room could cost you around $6,000.

Most importantly, you need to be sure you're buying the game tickets from a legitimate broker.

Better Call Harry tells you how to check.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.