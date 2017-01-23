Gordon County hit hard by storms

People living in Calhoun, Gordon County are shocked at what they are seeing Monday. Trees are down around the area and flood waters covered many roads.

"Water probably about 3 or 4 inches over the roadway and all in the ditches," resident Ben Stiles said.

"The creek is normally about 20-25 feet wide, but you can see it's over the banks and so we really had a lot of rain and wind," resident Larry Wilson said.

The wind was so intense Colin Nichols thought his house was going to be ripped apart with him in it.

"The wind got so strong you could almost feel the rafters cracking and stuff," Nichols said. "I've got stuff blew across the yard."

The winds were strong enough to knock over several trees. Many of them landed on roads. So many roads were blocked by trees and flood waters that the Gordon County School District canceled classes Monday.

"It makes it very difficult especially if you don't know exactly where those areas are and when you get to a point you can't go any further you are not always in a position to turn that bus around," Gordon County Schools transportation director Keith Brown said.

Flooded roads have cleared classes are expected to resume on Tuesday.

