An increase in license fee upsets business owners in Clayton County

Business Owners in Clayton are not happy about the alcohol license fee increase.

In late 2016, the license fee for beer and wine sales in convenience stores increased from $2,000 to $4,000. The fees for restaurant and retail consumption actually decreased from $5000 to $4000.

Daras Patheja represents convenience store beer and wine holders and says that the fee increase will increase the price of the alcohol. This could put the convenience store owners in jeopardy.

“Ironically, fees were reduced for restaurants and retail consumption, where the profit margin is routinely 400 to 500 percent higher,” Patheja said. “The average for a six-pack of beer of six dollars while a single beer is six dollars at a restaurant.”

According to district 4 commissioner and BOC Vice-Chairman Michael Edmondson, who drafted the legislation, the increase in fees were to normalize revenues, considering emergency calls to convenience stores versus restaurants due to alcohol-related issues.

“The amount of municipal services the county provides on different types of commercial use, like the amount of police and 911 calls that go to convenience stores versus regular restaurants, and the disproportional swing in cost,” Edmondson said. “If a gas station or convenience store, and I think there’s 150 to 170 licensees, and 17 to 18 restaurants, the majority of municipal services towards that would respond to an alcohol-related crime. They were paying $2,000 while restaurants were paying $5,000.”

Edmondson feels that $4000 is a reasonable amount. Edmondson declined to comment when asked about the comments from convenience store owners.

