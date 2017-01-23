Falcons fans paying big bucks to go to Super Bowl

You’ll have to spend big bucks to see the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. But for some, the money is worth a chance to see the team win a Super Bowl.

Chuck Saulino with PrimeSport, has been helping sports fans get to championships for decades. This year will be no different. He’s already meeting with fans who are hoping to get to the Super Bowl.

"We try to find something for everyone but of course, Super Bowl tickets are quite expensive."

Saulino sells what he calls the full fan experience. Packages complete with flight, hotel, tailgating and of course game tickets. But it’s not cheap.

"You’re probably looking anywhere from five-thousand to maybe 14-thousand a person," he said.

It's a lot of money but worth it for super fan Jennifer Hungerbuhler, who is headed down to Houston for the big game.

"I just think that it’s going to be amazing and it’s very expensive but it’s definitely worth the price," she said.

Others who cant make the trip, plan to show their pride locally. Dick's Sporting Goods at Lenox Marketplace can’t keep their Falcons fever merchandise on the shelves.

"It's been 18 years since the Falcons have been there," said Community Marketing Manager Sean Pittman. "Everybody’s been coming in, still wearing jerseys. It feels like they came straight from the game."

