Sewage spills into DeKalb County waterways

Some DeKalb County residents are furious to learn about raw sewage spilling into a major metro Atlanta waterway.

Deandre Hagler lives at the Park on Candler Apartment Homes in DeKalb County which back up to Doolittle Creek.

“It’s dangerous. That’s one word for it and it’s dangerous. The biggest thing is everybody needs water to live,” Hagler said.

He was surprised to learn that there was a private sewer spill at the complex last week, threatening public health for days.

“Well now I want to get my water checked. I’m just kind of worried,” Hagler said.

County crews eventually installed clamps on the leaking line and will seek reimbursement from the apartment complex.

Management locked CBS46 out of the leasing office when we tried to ask them about the problem.

Jackie Echols is not happy about the sewage leak. For one, Doolittle Creek flows into the South River and she is President of the South River Watershed Alliance.

“It’s the property owner’s responsibility,” Echols said. “There’s a lot of blame to go around and I’m not about blame. I’m just about somebody stepping up to seriously look at and stop this problem.”

“We have the technology to be honest to prevent a lot of these issues, so why aren’t we?” Hagler asked.

DeKalb County sent the following statement in response to the sewage spill.

“DeKalb County does not own or maintain this 8” private sewer. However, once notified of the spill, DeKalb Watershed Management notified the EPD and Board of Health as required. To ensure that no further damage occurs to the Doolittle Creek and South River ecosystem, the Department of Watershed Management provided a temporary repair in the form of three full circle sleeve clamps, and will bill the property owner for the repairs thus far. Given the age and condition of the pipe, it will ultimately need to be replaced by the property owner.”

