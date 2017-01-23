Sewage spills into DeKalb County waterways

CBS46 is digging through brand new information about the DeKalb County police officer caught on camera hitting a woman repeatedly during an arrest in June at a Chevron station on Glenwood Road.More >
CBS46 is digging through brand new information about the DeKalb County police officer caught on camera hitting a woman repeatedly during an arrest in June at a Chevron station on Glenwood Road.More >
The 78 year-old woman lived with her grandson and is missing under suspicious circumstances.More >
The 78 year-old woman lived with her grandson and is missing under suspicious circumstances.More >
People in the Northcrest neighborhood in DeKalb County recently celebrated a birthday party for a 1-year-old. But the 1-year-old they were celebrating was a rather strange and unwanted guest.More >
People in the Northcrest neighborhood in DeKalb County recently celebrated a birthday party for a 1-year-old. But the 1-year-old they were celebrating was a rather strange and unwanted guest.More >
In a stunning twist, DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann entered a guilty plea after months of claiming he was not guilty of exposing himself in Atlanta's Piedmont Park.More >
In a stunning twist, DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann entered a guilty plea after months of claiming he was not guilty of exposing himself in Atlanta's Piedmont Park.More >
DeKalb County officials cut the ribbon on a new 33,000 sq. ft. animal shelter in Chamblee Wednesday.More >
DeKalb County officials cut the ribbon on a new 33,000 sq. ft. animal shelter in Chamblee Wednesday.More >
A Florida mother coping with the recent shooting death of her boyfriend died just days after giving birth to their twins.More >
A Florida mother coping with the recent shooting death of her boyfriend died just days after giving birth to their twins.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A cemetery dating back to the 1870s in East Cobb County could be moved from its current location, so that an abandoned and blighted property adjacent to it might be sold and re-developed.More >
A cemetery dating back to the 1870s in East Cobb County could be moved from its current location, so that an abandoned and blighted property adjacent to it might be sold and re-developed.More >
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
It’s time to check your cabinets! Many people are still into grandma’s favorite nesting bowl sets and are willing to pay some steep prices for a chance at nostalgia.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >