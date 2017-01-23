Girl who survived dog attack making progress in recovery

The young girl who survived a dog attack that killed another child is making progress in her recovery.

Syrai Sanders, 5, was injured when two dogs attacked children walking to the school bus stop in southwest Atlanta.

A 6-year-old boy, Logan Braatz, died from his injuries.

"She’s doing incredibly well," said Syrai's mother, Jeresha Williams.

She has injuries to her face and head.

"They’re working on repairing the damage to her head," said Williams.

Williams said her daughter is working with physical therapists and able to walk around and play, even visiting with dogs at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

She said Syrai is very positive and upbeat and acting like the happy little girl she's always been.

"The crazy thing about it is she’s showing more strength than all of the adults that have come to see her," said Williams. "Her energy just rubs off on me, I kind of go off on how she feels and that’s how I’m able to stand here and explain what’s going on.”

She said her daughter could be in the hospital for a month.

The owner of the dogs is in jail, charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.