Dogs attack man one mile from where children were mauled

Police say a man was found unconscious after being attacked by two pit bulls in Atlanta.

Police said they responded to Chappell Road NW around 1:45 a.m. January 23 and found the man, identified as 48-year-old John Billups, unconscious on the ground with injuries to his face and head.

An anonymous caller told police two dogs attacked the man, according to authorities.

"There's like a lot of stray dogs around here," neighbor Terri Samuels-Gordon told CBS46.

"Keep them in the house," another neighbor said. "People are being attacked wrongly for somebody else's mistakes because they haven't put their pets up."

Police say they were told someone shot one of the dogs then left the scene. The dog was located nearby with a gunshot wound to its front, right leg, according to authorities. The dog was later euthanized.

The other dog was later located and is in custody of animal control.

"I think it’s tragic for a guy to be walking down the sidewalk and he’s attacked by two vicious animals, I’m glad that somebody saved him," said neighbor Erroll Newsome.

Police say the victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. He was not able to tell authorities what led to the attack due to his condition.

This incident occurred about one mile away from the scene of where a child died after a dog attacked him.

