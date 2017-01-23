Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in DeKalb County

Police say a pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in DeKalb County on Monday.

The incident occurred on Clairmont Road and Dresden Drive.

A spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol says the pedestrian was in the middle of the street and wearing dark clothing when he was hit by a man driving a 2006 Toyota Tundra.

Police say the victim was not in a pedestrian crosswalk area.

The driver said he never saw the man and stopped after hitting the victim, according to authorities.

Police say the driver was not impaired.

The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

