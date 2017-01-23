Calhoun business owner apologizes to Tripp Halstead charity, new accuser emerges

The owners of Electric Rayz in Calhoun are now apologizing for failing to complete a large order of T-shirts placed by the Tripp Halstead's family.

Halstead is the little boy who suffered serious brain injuries from a falling tree limb in 2012.

On Thursday, Tracey Grooms admitted to CBS46 it was wrong of her cease communications with Halstead's grandfather.

"That's my fault, and I apologized to him on Monday when we spoke."

Tripp Halstead's family confirms they were contacted by Tracey Grooms, Monday night. They said she offered to give back the postage-paid envelopes she was supposed to use to mail T-shirts to charity donors, but no mention was made of returning the money.

Halstead's grandfather, Larry Hughes, announced on Facebook, Monday, he paid the owners of Electric Rayz in Calhoun to print "Team Boom" T-shirts for about 2200 people who helped fund his grandson's medical expenses.

As of Thursday night, Hughes said he was still waiting for the postage-paid envelopes to arrive at his house.

Before the dispute, Grooms said she printed and mailed about 1600 of the 2200 T-shirts in the order, but she could not continue because her equipment stopped working. She did not explain why she did not refund the difference to Tripp Halstead's family.

CBS46 tracked down a person who said they bought T-shirt printing equipment from Tracey Grooms around the same time she was supposed to be completing the big order. To prove that she still had some machinery in her possession, Grooms invited our cameras to one of her relative's houses, where she showed us a large heat press, along with printing designs related to the Tripp Halstead order.

While investigating the T-shirt dispute, CBS46 encountered Gordon County resident, Kristy Holder, who said her family was also taken advantage of by Tracey Grooms.

A week before Holder's mother, Sheila Mefford, died of cancer, Grooms took her to a lawyer to sign a new will.

Mefford knew Grooms because she worked for her at Electric Rayz and she considered her a friend.

At the time of her signature, Holder believes her mother's mind was fading and she did not understand what she was signing.

"There is no way these are my mother's words and what my mother would have wanted," said Holder.

The new will (which spells Medford's daughter's name 'Kristie' instead of Kristy) makes Tracey Grooms the executor of Mefford's estate, putting her in control of the inheritance.

Holder said the house her family was supposed to inherit is being held hostage by Grooms. According to the will, Tracey Grooms is supposed to rent out the house and use the proceeds to maintain the property and create a fund for Mefford's grandchildren. However, Grooms has, so far, failed to maintain the property, pay taxes, or set up a trust fund. Holder said she wishes she could fight Grooms in court for control of the house, but she cannot afford the attorney fees.

Grooms told CBS46 she has nothing to do with the property anymore, and in the next sentence, admitted that she is actively trying to sell the house.

On Monday, CBS46 met with former Electric Rayz employee Louise Bradley, who says the tanning salon/T-shirt printing business owes a lot of people money.

"Everybody that worked for them, they never paid them."

A court ordered the owners of the business to pay Bradley about $5,000 in past due paychecks, which she still hasn't received. Bradley said she doesn't think the Halsteads' luck will be any better. She suspects the money for the T-shirts is already gone.

"It will go the same way like everything else has. [Tracey Grooms] will come up with some sad story, say I'm sorry, but no, it's them," said Bradley.

Hughes said he paid for the shirts last May, and he's received hundreds of complaints from people who still haven't received them.

Calhoun Police Chief Garry Moss said when Tripp Halstead's family called 911 asking for help, there was nothing his officers could do.

"When you've entered into a contract with somebody, that's a civil matter. A contract is civil," said Moss.

The bad news for the Halstead family is that civil courts are pretty much useless when it comes to helping people get their money back. It's something the courts openly admit in their brochure. Even if a judge rules in an individual's favor, the court has no power to collect the money. The best most intimidating thing a judge can do is ask "pretty please" for the offending party to give the money back.

Tracey Grooms' house is listed on the county web site as being in foreclosure, but she tells CBS46 that information is out of date.

