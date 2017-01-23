Opening statements underway for child locked in basement for years

In a bold move, Ricardo and Therian Wimbush are serving as their own counsel in their own criminal trial.

The couple joined the prosecution in asking several questions Monday as jury selection began. The former Georgia Tech linebacker and his wife are charged with felony child cruelty and false imprisonment, among other charges.

Judge Deborah Fluker read the charges.

“Confining said child in a room for months without sufficient mental stimulation,” read Judge Fluker.

Police said the Wimbushes locked their 13-year-old son in the basement of their Buford home for almost two years. According to a Gwinnett County detective, the teen was punished for allegedly touching several sibling's genitals and stealing one of their DVD players.

Judge Fluker also cited charges for another child involved, saying he wasn’t properly treated for skin cancer.

“Cruel and excessive physical and mental by failing to seek medical care for abdominal skin cancer,” read Judge Fluker.

All 10 children who were living in the home are now in foster care.

