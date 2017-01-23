Sunny, cold in Atlanta Tuesday

Plan on a sunny and cold day in Atlanta Tuesday.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know?

We'll see plenty of sun in metro Atlanta on Tuesday, although it'll be cold with afternoon temps only reaching into the 50s. While much cooler than the past week, it's actually closer to normal for this time of year!

Plan your day

8 AM

Sunny. 40°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



Noon

Sunny. 53°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



3 PM

Sunny. 58°. Southwest wind from 5-15 mph.



5 PM

Sunny. 57°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



7 PM

Clear. 53°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



11 PM

Mostly clear. 48°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Tuesday

6:01 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Wednesday night

