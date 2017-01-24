Braves seek reimbursement from Cobb County taxpayers

Cobb County leaders will meet with representatives of the Atlanta Braves Tuesday to discuss whether Cobb County taxpayers owe the Braves for infrastructure improvements related to the nearly completed SunTrust Park.

A 1:30 p.m. work session will be followed by a 7:30 p.m. regular meeting of the Cobb County board of commissioners.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta Braves claim that county taxpayers owe $14 million for roads, bridges and other infrastructure improvements at SunTrust Park. Cobb transportation director Jim Wilgus told the newspaper the county has already spent $69.5 million on infrastructure improvements related to the new stadium and has more than met its public commitment.

The first game at SunTrust park is scheduled for April 14.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.