Cleanup process set to start as homeowners allowed back following south Georgia storms

Jeff Bullard, left, sits in what used to be the foyer of his home as an unidentified man stands near, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Adel, Ga.

Authorities say the weekend storm toll remains at 7 killed in the south Georgia mobile home community of Sunshine Acres, adding cadaver dogs have gone repeatedly over the wreckage and found no additional victims.

Lamar Ray, emergency management director, in Cook County where the deaths occurred Sunday, said he doesn't expect the toll to rise.

Alexis Livingston, 18, Jamie Cantrell Walters, 33, Mary Cantrell, 62, Adreian Mays, 38, Lawansa Perry, 41, Amanda Rowe, 41, and Joe Deskins, 36, all died in the storm.

"At this time we believe everyone is accounted for," Ray said at a news conference Monday afternoon. "We used the cadaver dogs. We went over the whole area. We did two extensive searches yesterday and then today, with nothing changing."

He says property owners will be allowed back Tuesday morning to see their destroyed and damaged homes - if they are considered safe.

Authorities are estimating that 45 homes were damaged or destroyed by Sunday's severe weather in Cook County, and of those, 36 were mobile homes in Sunshine Acres counted as total losses.

