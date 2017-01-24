Two men sought in violent robbery along BeltLine, other crimes

Police say they're looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting someone at an apartment complex in Clayton County.More >
Police say they're looking for a man accused of sexually assaulting someone at an apartment complex in Clayton County.More >
When deputies arrived at the residence on Aldora Street to serve the warrant, the suspect would not come outside.More >
When deputies arrived at the residence on Aldora Street to serve the warrant, the suspect would not come outside.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a title loan store in Marietta.More >
Police say they're looking for a man who robbed a title loan store in Marietta.More >
In a stunning twist, DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann entered a guilty plea after months of claiming he was not guilty of exposing himself in Atlanta's Piedmont Park.More >
In a stunning twist, DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann entered a guilty plea after months of claiming he was not guilty of exposing himself in Atlanta's Piedmont Park.More >
A wheelchair-bound teenager was thrown to the floor of a school bus. The seconds tick fast, growing into minuets before anyone comes to her aid.More >
A wheelchair-bound teenager was thrown to the floor of a school bus. The seconds tick fast, growing into minuets before anyone comes to her aid.More >
CBS46 is showing you new technology that could save your life as you walk and bike throughout the city.More >
CBS46 is showing you new technology that could save your life as you walk and bike throughout the city.More >
A non-profit environmental organization found 15 contaminants in Atlanta's tap water.More >
A non-profit environmental organization found 15 contaminants in Atlanta's tap water.More >
Top-seeded Jack Sock beat Israel's Dudi Sela 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday night in the American's opening match in the BB&T Atlanta Open.More >
Top-seeded Jack Sock beat Israel's Dudi Sela 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday night in the American's opening match in the BB&T Atlanta Open.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
It's not just an Ohio thing anymore.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Police have identified the man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year veteran officer who arrived at the scene to help him out of an overturned car.More >
Police have identified the man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year veteran officer who arrived at the scene to help him out of an overturned car.More >
A Florida mother coping with the recent shooting death of her boyfriend died just days after giving birth to their twins.More >
A Florida mother coping with the recent shooting death of her boyfriend died just days after giving birth to their twins.More >
City of Statham sued over DUI arrests by former Police Officer Marc Lofton.More >
City of Statham sued over DUI arrests by former Police Officer Marc Lofton.More >