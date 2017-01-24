Two men sought in violent robbery along BeltLine, other crimes

The people pictured in these sketches were reportedly involved in several robberies in the east Atlanta area. (SOURCE: Atlanta Police Department)

Police said they're seeking two men in a series of robberies in East Atlanta, including along the Atlanta BeltLine.

Police said the men, pictured in sketches, are accused of a number of robberies.

A reward of up to $2,000 is offered in for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the people responsible for the robberies.

Police said the two men are suspected in at least four robberies in the East Atlanta area, one of which turned violent when a victim, who was with three other friends on the BeltLine trail, turned and ran. Police said a suspect caught up with her and hit her before dragging her off the walkway. She was able to keep her purse.

The suspects retreated after taking purses and other items from the other victims.

The victims said they heard a gunshot as the suspects left. Police said they found a 9MM shell in the area as well. No one was injured.

Police released surveillance video from another of their alleged crimes.

