Atlanta mayor announces more security cameras for cluster of colleges

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed announced Tuesday the addition of 35 security cameras and five license plate readers in southwest Atlanta in an effort to protect students and staff members at the city's historically black colleges from crime.

The new security equipment is spread throughout the Atlanta University Center (AUC), which is a cluster of colleges and universities that includes Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine.

According to a City of Atlanta news release, the new security equipment is part of a larger Westside Security Plan, a collaborative effort between the Atlanta Police Foundation and Atlanta Police Department to deploy more than 100 cameras and license plate readers to help deter and solve crimes in West Atlanta neighborhoods.

The cameras are monitored by AUC police at their respective schools and APD's video integration center. The system provides a cohesive unit of 24/7 video feeds from the cameras to serve as an additional layer of security to increase the scope and reach of existing campus police departments, officials said.

Each institution invested equal amounts of $100,000 for the equipment, city officials said. Additionally, the city of Atlanta contributed $300,000 for a total of $700,000 worth of security upgrades.

