Lawmaker seeks to impose harsher punishments for underage offenders

A bill that will be up for debate as the Georgia legislature gets in session this week is taking aim at teen criminals.

Georgia Republican Representative Bert Reeves' bill would give prosecutors more discretion to try teen criminals as adults for aggravated assaults with a firearm. The measure was inspired by the shooting of Marietta Police Officer Scott Davis back in August.

He was allegedly shot and almost killed by two juveniles, both under 16. Both were charged as juveniles, and won't face more than 5 years behind bars.

“I think we’re talking about a much more serious conduct that needs to be treated as adults,” Reeves said.

Clayton County Juvenile Court, Chief Judge Steve Teske is against the measure, pointing to significant drops in teen crime in his county — thanks to rehabilitation programs that take a more holistic approach.

“No longer is it good enough to just deal with the kid, you have to deal with the entire family,” Clayton County juvenile court Judge Steve Teske said.

