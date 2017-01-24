Child found after AMBER Alert issued in Norcross

Police say a child who was the subject of an AMBER Alert out of Norcross has been found.

The department said Mireida Esponoza-Lemus was taken by Gladis Lemus, a 30-year-old woman.

Investigators in this case say they have a warrant issued for the birth mother (Lemus) for kidnapping and cruelty to children.

The child was found unharmed.

