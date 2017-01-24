Atlanta-filmed Hidden Figures scores best picture nomination at Academy Awards

Hidden Figures has scored close to $100 million at the box office, and Tuesday the movie added another notch to its belt when it was announced that it was up for an Oscar in best picture category.

The movie, based on a book by Margot Lee Shetterly, depicts the lives of three African-American women who worked at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration during the age of the Space Race and Jim Crow. It stars, Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monae.

Although the film was set in Hampton, Virginia, it was actually filmed in metro Atlanta, at locations including Morehouse College, Emory University, and Fort McPherson.

Here are a few locations where the movie filmed:

South Broad Street, Monroe, Ga.

Fairplay Road and Sandy Creek Road, Madison, Ga.

Collins Memorial United Methodist Church, Atlanta

Monroe Courthouse, Monroe, Ga.

Lockheed Martin wind tunnel , Marietta, Ga.

Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Ga.

Morehouse College, including Frederick Douglass Hall, Atlanta

Fort McPherson, Atlanta

Emory University campus on Briarcliff Road

Octavia Spencer, the actress who plays Dorothy Vaughan, was nominated for best supporting actress. The movie also earned a nomination for best writing (adapted screenplay).

