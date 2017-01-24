New York Times bestselling author Lisa Gardner to hold book signing in Norcross

The Gwinnett County Public Library (GCPL) will host a book signing and book discussion from the #1 New York Times bestselling author Lisa Gardner.

The event will be held at the Norcross Cultural Arts & Community Center on February 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Gardner’s next thriller, Right Behind You, which follows her runaway New York Times bestseller Find Her, takes her wildly popular brand of suspense to new heights.

Gardner has published 22 million books in 30 countries. Her success crosses into the small screen with four of her novels, At the Midnight Hour, The Perfect Husband, The Survivors Club, and Hide, becoming movies.

The program is free and open to the public. Books will be available for purchase and signing courtesy of Eagle Eye Book Shop. The Friends of the Library will host a silent auction and serve refreshments.

The Norcross Cultural Arts & Community Center is located at 10 College Street in Norcross.

