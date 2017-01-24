New York Times bestselling author Lisa Gardner to hold book signing in Norcross

Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore David Shafer will be the commencement speaker for Georgia Gwinnett College's summer ceremony.More >
Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore David Shafer will be the commencement speaker for Georgia Gwinnett College's summer ceremony.More >
Officials say a 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly set two vehicles on fire at a storage facility in Gwinnett County.More >
Officials say a 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly set two vehicles on fire at a storage facility in Gwinnett County.More >
Two people are charged with animal cruelty after police rescued two dogs and a cat from a vehicle in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County Walmart.More >
Two people are charged with animal cruelty after police rescued two dogs and a cat from a vehicle in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County Walmart.More >
The children of a Gwinnett County woman allegedly shot and killed by her husband are speaking with CBS46 News about the incident.More >
The children of a Gwinnett County woman allegedly shot and killed by her husband are speaking with CBS46 News about the incident.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Police have identified the man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year veteran officer who arrived at the scene to help him out of an overturned car.More >
Police have identified the man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year veteran officer who arrived at the scene to help him out of an overturned car.More >
Atlanta Police need help finding a woman who has been stealing packages.More >
Atlanta Police need help finding a woman who has been stealing packages.More >
City of Statham sued over DUI arrests by former Police Officer Marc Lofton.More >
City of Statham sued over DUI arrests by former Police Officer Marc Lofton.More >