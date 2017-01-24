Go nuts for peanut butter on National Peanut Butter Day

(MEREDITH) – Today is the one day of the year we celebrate jelly’s twin brother, peanut butter. After all, it’s National Peanut Butter Day and in order to celebrate this most hallowed of holidays, here are a few facts about America’s favorite spread.

There’s a jar of peanut butter in 75 percent of the homes in America.

Archibutyrophobia is the fear of getting peanut butter stuck to the roof of your mouth.

It takes one acre of peanuts to make 30,000 peanut butter sandwiches.

If you took all the peanut butter that Americans eat in a year, it could coat the floor of the Grand Canyon.

If you add the amount of peanut butter plus peanut butter products consumed in America each year, they'd weigh 1.5 billion pounds.

The average child will consume 1,500 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches before graduating from high school.

It's safe to say that peanut butter is definitely a hit for nearly all Americans, but there are still some who may not think peanut butter lives up to its hype. But who better to spread the word about peanut butter than everyone's favorite early 90s dinosaur?

